Zegras scored a goal Monday, but the Ducks fell to the Rangers 6-4.

Zegras briefly tied the game with a goal early in the second period Monday, but the Rangers went on to score the next three to take control. The 2019 No. 9 overall draft pick connected on 23 goals in 75 games last season and appears to be a foundation piece for the rebuilding Ducks. In three outings this season, Zegras has collected two goals and an assist.