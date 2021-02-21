Zegras skated with the Ducks on Sunday and could be officially recalled for Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

There has yet to be an official transaction revealing that Zegras is with the big club, but it's only a matter of time before he's officially on the Ducks' active roster. The 19-year-old skated with Sam Steel and Jakob Silfverberg at Sunday's practice, and Stephens indicated that Zegras will make his NHL debut Monday. Zegras has dominated at every level, putting up 36 points over 33 games at Boston University as an 18-year-old and collecting 18 points over seven games at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships. He outgrew the AHL ranks quickly, too, producing nine points over eight contests. For a Ducks team that has scored 33 goals through 18 games, Zegras could bring a much-needed spark to the lineup.