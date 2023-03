Zegras (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's road game versus the Kraken.

Zegras is traveling with the Ducks, so there's still a chance he'll play Saturday in Edmonton. He has 22 goals and 59 points in 74 outings in 2022-23. With Zegras unavailable, Brett Leason is projected to draw into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch Monday.