Zegras (ankle) will remain out of the lineup versus the Stars on Friday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Zegras will be shelved for a 23rd consecutive contest. Injuries have limited the 22-year-old center to just 20 games this year -- he's notched only four goals and three assists over that span. Still, once given the all-clear, Zegras should jump right into a top-six role in addition to seeing power-play opportunities.