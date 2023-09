Zegras is not in camp with the Ducks while he awaits a new contract, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Zegras and Jamie Drysdale are both absent due to their status as unsigned restricted free agents. It's expected Zegras will end up signing a bridge deal, but it's unclear when that may happen. The Ducks have one of the latest starts to the regular season, as they don't start until Oct. 14 versus the Golden Knights.