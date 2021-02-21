Zegras was recalled from AHL San Diego on Sunday.

Zegras is expected to make his highly anticipated NHL debut in Monday's game versus the Coyotes. The 19-year-old skated on the second line with Sam Steel and Jacob Silfverberg during Sunday's practice, and he figures to pick up some power-play usage as well. The leap to the NHL will be his toughest test yet, especially for a player of his size (6-foot, 169 pounds). However, he's proven himself at every level so far. The ninth overall pick in 2019, Zegras dominated at Boston University as an 18-year-old, posting 36 points over 33 games. He went on to torch the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships to the tune of 18 points over seven games. And the AHL couldn't stop his momentum, as Zegras provided four goals and five assists over eight contests.