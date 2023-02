Zegras notched a power-play assist and four PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Zegras helped out on a Mason McTavish tally early in the third period. During his four-game point streak. Zegras has a goal and three assists. The 21-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 28 helpers, 133 shots on net, 64 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 56 contests, and 14 of his points have come with the man advantage this season.