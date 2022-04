Zegras notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Zegras set up Troy Terry's first-period tally. During his four-game point streak, Zegras has amassed three goals and two assists. The rookie is up to 55 points, 164 shots on goal and 46 PIM through 68 appearances. He'll look to keep the streak going Thursday against the Lightning.