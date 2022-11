Zegras scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

Zegras has notched five goals and two helpers in his last six games. The 21-year-old budding superstar looks good early in 2022-23. racking up seven tallies and three assists through 11 contests. He's added 27 shots on net, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Zegras' mix of talent and production makes him one of the few attractive names on an otherwise unimpressive Ducks roster.