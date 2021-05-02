Zegras scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Zegras opened the scoring at 7:44 of the first period on a feed from Maxime Comtois. In the third, Zegras returned the favor by setting up Comtois' insurance tally. The 19-year-old Zegras seems to be handling the duties of an NHL center well -- he has three points in three games since he returned from AHL San Diego. Overall, the New York native has two goals, 10 ponits, 42 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 20 appearances.