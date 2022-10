Zegras scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Zegras beat Brian Elliott for the opening tally at 14:25 of the first period. This gave Zegras goals in consecutive contests for the first time this year. The talented 21-year-old has four tallies, one assists, two power-play points, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating through seven games.