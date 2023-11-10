Zegras will skip Friday's game against Philadelphia because of a nagging lower-body injury, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Coach Greg Cronin said the injury has been bothering Zegras "for a while," so he needs to rest it. It isn't clear yet if the 22-year-old will still play Sunday versus San Jose. He has just a goal and two points in 12 contests this season, down from 65 points in 81 outings in 2022-23. It's purely speculative, but if Zegras has been playing through an injury, then one has to wonder how much influence that's had in his early-season struggles.