Zegras (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Lightning, per the NHL's media site.
Zegras was considered a game-time call so he should be close to getting back in the lineup. He's now missed 31 straight games but could end that absence Tuesday in Seattle. He has seven points in 20 games this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Game-time call for Sunday•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Practices Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Not ready to play Friday•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Could begin skating soon•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Out 6-8 weeks with broken ankle•