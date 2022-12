Zegras tallied two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Zegras assisted on both of Adam Henrique's first-period goals, snapping a four-game scoring drought. The 21-year-old center now has 10 goals and 17 assists through 36 games this season. Zegras has gone eight games without a goal as Anaheim's offense has struggled to find much consistency.