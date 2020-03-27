Zegras signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Friday.

Zegras recently finished his freshman season at Bostun University, during which he racked up 11 goals and 36 points in just 33 games. The 2019 first-round pick will likely spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make the jump to the NHL the following year.