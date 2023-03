Zegras logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Zegras helped out on a Mason McTavish tally in the third period. Since the All-Star break, Zegras has been lively on offense with two goals and nine assists. Three of those points have come with the man advantage. The 21-year-old center has 20 goals, 33 helpers, 15 power-play points, 146 shots on net, 68 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 63 contests overall.