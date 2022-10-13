Zegras scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Zegras contributed to the Ducks' comeback effort, helping out on Ryan Strome's second-period tally before scoring the equalizer himself in the third. Wednesday's contest was Zegras' 100th career game, and he's already earned 76 points, including 19 on the power play. The 21-year-old should see a massive role on the power play and in the Ducks' top six as he looks to build on last year's 61-point campaign.