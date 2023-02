Zegras registered an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Zegras has a helper in four of the last five games. He earned the secondary assist on Ryan Strome's third-period tally Tuesday. The consistency from Zegras is encouraging -- he already looks like a leader on offense for a team that's lacking in that area. He has 48 points, 139 shots on net, 64 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 58 appearances this season.