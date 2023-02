Zegras provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Zegras set up Adam Henrique's game-tying goal in the third period. After putting up 15 points in 13 games in January, Zegras is off to a solid start in February. The 21-year-old center has 18 goals, 25 helpers, 124 shots on net, 34 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 51 contests overall.