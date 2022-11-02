Zegras produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Zegras has been more successful shooting the puck this year, as this was his first assist since Opening Night. The 21-year-old set up Adam Henrique's second goal of the game late in the first period. Zegras now has six goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 10 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests. He'll continue to see a significant top-six role, even if Ryan Strome is listed on the top line.