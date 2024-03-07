Zegras (ankle) practiced in full equipment on Thursday, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Zegras suffered a broken ankle Jan. 9 versus Floirda and had subsequent surgery to repair the damage. The 22-year-old has only four goals and seven points in 20 games this season, as injuries have taken their toll on the ninth overall pick in 2019. Zegras is expected to play on the top line, once he returns to action.