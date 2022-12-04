Zegras scored a goal and earned an assist during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Wild.

Zegras, who scored his first goal in eight games Saturday, was coming off two unproductive outings, collecting zero points on two combined shots against the Stars on Thursday and Predators on Tuesday. The 21-year-old center scored at 19:00 of the second period Saturday, giving the Ducks their first lead at 3-2. Zegras, who contributed three shots, ranks second on the team in scoring with nine goals and 13 assists.