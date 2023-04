Zegras logged two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Zegras had the secondary helper on both of the Ducks' goals in the game, one of which came on the power play. He's been a playmaker down the stretch with five assists over his last five outings. For the season, the 22-year-old has 22 tallies, 42 helpers, 183 shots on net, 44 hits, 74 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 80 appearances.