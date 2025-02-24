The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Zegras on Monday for three games for interference against Detroit's Michael Rasmussen (upper body) on Sunday.

Zegras delivered a late hit to Rasmussen's head with 2:43 remaining in the second period of Anaheim's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Sunday. The 23-year-old Zegras will be eligible to play March 4 against Edmonton. He has produced seven goals, 16 points and 70 shots on net in 34 appearances this season. Due to Zegras' absence, Cutter Gauthier or Robby Fabbri could receive an increased role.