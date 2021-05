Zegras produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Zegras won a faceoff back to Haydn Fleury, who scored the Ducks' lone goal Friday. The 19-year-old Zegras has enjoyed a positive start to his NHL career with eight points, 37 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests. He could see top-six minutes over the final week of the season as the Ducks want to get him some NHL experience at his natural center position.