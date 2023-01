Zegras produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Zegras continues to enjoy a strong January -- he's produced four goals and four assists over eight games this month. He's also gone minus-12, but that's just the price of admission for playing on a poor defensive team. The 21-year-old has 35 points (11 on the power play), 106 shots on net, 42 PIM, 30 hits and a minus-25 rating through 45 outings this season.