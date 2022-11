Zegras scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Zegras finished a give-and-go with Adam Henrique with a top-shelf wrist shot late in the third period. It snapped a skid of five games without a goal for Zegras. The 21-year-old center now has eight goals and eight assists through 17 games this season.