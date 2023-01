Zegras scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Bruins.

Zegras' first-period tally was about the only bright spot for the Ducks in a battle between teams at opposite ends of the league standings. The 21-year-old has gotten into a groove with goals in consecutive games and six points over his last six outings. For the season, Zegras has 12 goals, 31 points, 100 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 41 contests.