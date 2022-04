Zegras scored a power-play goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Zegras tied the game at 1-1, converting on a pass from Ryan Getzlaf early in the second period. In April, Zegras has six goals and three assists through 10 appearances. The rookie center holds the Ducks' franchise record for points in a rookie season with 22 goals and 36 assists through 72 contests. He's added 171 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-23 rating.