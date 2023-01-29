Zegras scored a goal on three shots and added 12 PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Zegras was given a misconduct after a dust-up with Barrett Hayton in the second period. Following his time in the sin bin, Zegras was able to make a positive impact by scoring the game-winning goal at 3:34 of the extra session. The 21-year-old closed out a productive January with eight tallies and seven helpers in 13 contests. He's at 18 tallies, 42 points, 122 shots on net, 56 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 50 games overall.