Zegras posted an assist, two shots on goal, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Zegras helped out on a Max Jones tally in the first period. In the third, frustrations boiled over, with Zegras and Leon Draisaitl each earning early showers with 10-minute misconducts following a fracas. With three points over four games since returning from a lower-body injury, Zegras has hit the ground running. He's up to five points, 40 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances, and he should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.