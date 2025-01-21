Zegras (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Panthers, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Zegras has been sidelined since early December after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The 22-year-old is poised to fill a top-six role in addition to receiving power-play time now that he's available to suit up. Isac Lundestrom (lower body), who is not expected to play Tuesday, will be replaced in the lineup by Zegras. Before getting injured, Zegras generated four goals and 10 points over 24 appearances.