Zegras notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Zegras set up Troy Terry's goal just 19 seconds into the game. The helper prevented Zegras' point drought from reaching a season-high three games. The talented center is up to seven goals, six assists, 36 shots on net, 18 PIM, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating through 15 contests, putting him on pace to top his 61-point campaign from a year ago.