Zegras picked up an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Zegras' helper was his first point through three games this season. The slow start could be a product of missing some of training camp while waiting to sign a new contract as a restricted free agent. Zegras has added five shots on net, three blocks and four PIM in a top-line role, though he was at left wing with the debut of center Leo Carlsson in this contest.