Zegras recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Zegras picked out Adam Henrique, who scored three minutes into overtime to give the Ducks a wild win. The helper was Zegras' second in seven games since he became a regular in the lineup. He only played 8:46 in Monday's contest, his lowest ice time yet, but he was on the ice when it mattered most. Expect Zegras to continue seeing premium ice time -- the ninth overall pick from 2019 won't benefit as much if he's on a checking line.