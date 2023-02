Zegras notched an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zegras has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of 17 games since the start of January, producing 18 points in that span. The 21-year-old helped out on an Isac Lundestrom tally in the third period Sunday. Zegras is up to 45 points (13 on the power play), 131 shots on net, 60 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 54 contests overall.