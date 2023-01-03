Zegras provided an assist and fired nine shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

No other Duck had more than three shots on goal, so Zegras very much stood out above his teammates. He set up Ryan Strome's goal in the final minute of the game. Zegras has earned three assists over his last three games, but he also has a minus-1 rating in that span. The Ducks have scored just nine goals over their last six outings, which makes offense hard to come by even for a player of Zegras' talent. The 21-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 18 helpers, 93 shots on net, 25 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 38 appearances.