Zegras supplied an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Zegras is on a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and three assists. The center set up Brock McGinn's second-period tally in this contest. For the season, Zegras has 55 points, 152 shots on net, 68 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 65 appearances in a top-six role. As long as his offense stays steady, he's a solid option for fantasy managers.