Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Standout freshman season continues
Zegras picked up a pair of goals in Boston University's 5-4 "double overtime" loss to Northeastern in the finals of the Beanpot Championship Tournament on Monday.
Double overtime is in parenthesis because in the eyes of the NCAA, this game goes in the record books as a tie. It never would have even gotten that far if Zegras didn't score to tie the game with just over a second left in regulation. He was the most dangerous player on either team throughout the course of the evening. The 2019 Anaheim first-rounder (9th overall) leads all Hockey East freshman in scoring with 19 points in 14 games. Zegras was also brilliant for Team USA at the World Juniors over the holiday season. Stranger things have happened, but Zegras's chances of returning to BU for a sophomore season appear to be dwindling by the day.
