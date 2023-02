Zegras provided an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Zegras has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last eight games, notching two goals and four helpers over that span. The center is also getting more involved in his own zone with eight blocked shots across his last five contests. For the season, he has 46 points, 132 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocks, 60 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 55 outings.