Zegras notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Zegras set up Troy Terry on the game-winning goal at 5:25 of the second period. There's been just three two-game stretches where Zegras has failed to record a point this year, none of which have gotten to three contests. The center is up to eight goals, nine assists, 48 shots on net, 17 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 20 outings.