Zegras provided an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Zegras set up Frank Vatrano for the opening tally 4:17 into the game. Over his last seven outings, Zegras has been limited to two assists with a minus-3 rating. The 22-year-old is up to 60 points through 76 contests overall, one point shy of matching his output from 75 games last season. He's added 178 shots on net, 70 PIM and a minus-23 rating in 2022-23.