Zegras notched an assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Zegras set up Gerald Mayhew's first-period tally. The 21-year-old Zegras is hot near the end of the season with five goals and four helpers in his last nine outings. The rookie is up to 59 points, 171 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 73 contests. He'll have two more games to add to his scoring total.