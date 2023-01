Zegras scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Zegras got the Ducks on the board at 6:38 of the first period, answering a pair of early goals from the Sharks. The 21-year-old hadn't scored since Dec. 9, picking up six helpers over the 11 games in between goals. He's up to 11 tallies, 30 points, 98 shots, 40 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 40 contests, putting him right in line to exceed the 61 points he produced in 75 outings last year as a rookie.