Zegras scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Zegras got the Ducks on the board in the second period, but they didn't score again and were already far behind at the time. This was just the second game in his last six in which he's gotten on the scoresheet, as the Ducks' inconsistent team offense is weighing on the young star. He's up to 10 goals, 23 points, 69 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 28 appearances.