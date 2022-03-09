Zegras scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Ducks built up a bit of momentum in the second period, with Zegras scoring their second goal in the surge. The 20-year-old has already picked up three goals and a helper through four games in March. He's up to 16 tallies, 43 points (14 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 42 PIM and a minus-18 rating in 53 outings. Zegras should continue to see top-line usage until Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) returns.