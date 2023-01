Zegras scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

All three points came in the second period as the Ducks showed a bit of life on an afternoon in which they were otherwise dominated. Zegras extended his current point streak to five games with the performance, and through 10 games in January the 21-year-old has seven goals and 13 points as he continues to blossom into a star.