Zegras picked up two assists in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

It was Zegras' first multi-point game since Jan. 21, a span of 13 games (two goals, eight assists). He has 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 60 games this season, and at this rate, Zegras will come close to the 70-point plateau this season.