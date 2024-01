Zegras will miss some time after sustaining a lower-body injury during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Nashville, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Zegras exited the contest after colliding with the Predators' Juuso Parssinen in the first period. Zegras has four goals and seven points in 20 outings this year. It seems safe to say he won't play Thursday in Carolina, but the full extent of his injury isn't known yet, so his timetable remains uncertain beyond that point.