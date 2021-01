Zegras was assigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per TSN.

Zegras won't be rushed to the NHL -- the Ducks want him to earn the spot through good play in the minors. Zegras should be a top-six option with the Gulls, but there's no guarantee he will skate with the big club this season. Dynasty managers should keep him stashed, as the first-round pick from 2019 is likely only a year away from a role in Anaheim.